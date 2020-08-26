Another Night Of Gun Violence Being Investigated By Utica Police

The Utica Police Department is once again investigating multiple shooting incidents in the city, both of which occurred Tuesday night. They are asking for the public's help in the investigations.

The first "shots fired" incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on the 1500 block of Seymour Avenue. Police say units were dispatched to the scene with word of a possible victim. Upon arrival police say they located a female who was suffering from a leg injury. Initially, it was believed the injury was a result of gunfire, but it was later determined to be an injury sustained while fleeing the gunshots, according to police. Several spent shell casings were discovered at the scene.

Police say the second shooting incident happened just before 11 p.m. on the 1500 block of Oneida Street. Officials say units were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival were directed to a man who was suffering a gunshot wound to the pelvic area. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital and at this time, the injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Both incidents are being investigated to the fullest extent and Utica Police are urging community members to assist them. You can contact the UPD at (315) 223-3510 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Local residents are continuing to show concern over the increase in gun violence and law enforcement officials are frustrated with the lack of cooperation in some of these shooting cases. There are currently no suspects in either case.