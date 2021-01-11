AP: Utica Man Among Those Arrested for Wednesday’s Capitol Siege

A Utica area resident was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday following the siege at the U.S. Capitol building following a President Trump rally that seemed to ignite some supporters.

William Arthur Leary, who owns Estate Homes in Schuyler, a manufactured home business, was one of the many arrested by the FBI following Wednesday's attacks on the House and Senate as they attempted to carry out the counting of electoral college votes that showed Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election, according to AP.

Getty Images

Leary told the Associated Press on Friday that he "strongly believes the election was stolen from Trump and that he went to Washington to show his support."

Leary told AP he doesn’t trust information reported by the mainstream media and that one of his main sources of information was Infowars, the far-right conspiracy site run by Alex Jones. He denied he ever set foot in the Capitol and complained that he was held for more than 24 hours and had his cell phone seized.

“They treated us like animals,” he complained to the Associated Press. “They took all our phones. I didn’t get to make a phone call to tell anybody where I was,” he added.

WIBX has reached out to Leary for a comment and we're waiting for his response.