One of the 105 Oneida County residents battling COVID-19 is Assemblyman Brian Miller. The New York State Assembly Minority Leader has released a statement on the condition of the Assemblyman.

Minority Leader William Barclay has released a statement that reads,

Assemblyman Brian Miller received a positive test result for COVID-19 on March 27. He remains hospitalized at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. Like thousands of New Yorkers who have been impacted by the virus, this has been an extremely emotional and challenging ordeal for Brian’s family. The entire Assembly Minority Conference is keeping Brian in our hearts and we continue to pray for his full recovery. I ask that people respect the privacy of the Miller family during this difficult time.

Miller's diagnoses and hospitalization was first reported on March 27th, 2020. It is believed he was infected at some point while participating in legislative duties on March 18th, 2020. The exact condition of Miller is not known at this time.