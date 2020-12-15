Floyd Mayweather, Laila Ali, Elected To Boxing Hall Of Fame

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Class of 2021 also includes Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr. Margaret Goodman.

Those elected posthumously were lightweight champion Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, cut man Freddie Brown, manager-trainer Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball, and television executive Jay Larkin.

The honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.

Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year's class.

The ceremony scheduled for last June was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.