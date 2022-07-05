Running Not Your Speed? Boiler’FAKER’ Wants You to Walk Just 1 Mile
The Boilermaker is one of the country's premiere road races, with athletes from all over the world congregating in Utica to run it-- but let's face it, running ain't everyone's cup of tea. If you're somebody who enjoys the IDEA of the Boilermaker, but may not actually want to RUN the Boilermaker, then you might want to consider: The BoilerFAKER.
Calling itself "Less than a race," the Boilerfaker asks you for a very modest physical commitment: Walk 1.1 miles from the Beer Hub -- located at 2643 Genesee Street in Utica -- to the Uptown Theatre, at 2014 Genesee Street. This event is being sponsored by the Uptown.
"Channel your low-key inner athlete, put on your best worst fitness wear, and join us for a 1.1 walk from the the Beer Hub to the Uptown. Register now for your race pack with T-shirt, drink chips, your show-off sticker, and more—plus admission to the after party with DJ Thomas D, improv from Bus Stop Robot, drinks and food in the Lobby, drink specials next door at the Green Onion. All proceeds help the Uptown get closer to the renovation finish line."
The pre-registration & pre-race social hour starts this Friday, July 8th at 5pm. The "race" is slated to begin at 6pm, with the "finish line party" at the Uptown scheduled for 6:30pm.
You can register for the Boilerfaker at uptownutica.org. Registration is $25, and proceeds will help the historic Uptown with future restoration projects.