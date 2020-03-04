Boilermaker Announces 2020 Charity Bib Partners

The Boilermaker Road Race is announcing its 2020 Charity Bib partners.

12 area non-profit organizations have been selected for the program.

American Cancer Society

Center for Leadership Excellence

David's Refuge

Griffin's Guardians

Hospice and Palliative Care

ICAN

Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation

Make-A-Wish Central New York

MV Latino Association

On My Team 16

The Root Farm

Salvation Army

“On My Team16 is so excited to be part of this program this year. I know people in our community are going to jump at the opportunity to run in this amazing race as well as represent On My Team16,” said Jordan Zapisek (Sheridan), founder.

Since its inception in 2013, the Charity Bib Program has raised over $600,000 for local non-profits.

The 43rd running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 12th.