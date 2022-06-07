Brandon Beane Gives Hilarious Quote at Press Conference

The Buffalo Bills held a press conference on Tuesday morning, to announce brand new hires and promotions in the front office at One Bills Drive.

General manager Brandon Beane announced that Brian Gaine has been promoted to assistant general manager. He has been with the team since 2019, after previously being with the Bills before holding the GM position with the Houston Texans in 2018.

Get our free mobile app

The Bills also promoted College Scouting Director Terrance Gray to Director of Player Personnel.

Beane said that they looked outside the organization as well as internally for the assistant GM position. Former assistant GM Joe Schoen was named head coach of the New York Giants this past winter.

Beane talked about the promotion of Gaine to assistant GM and how they did not want to miss a beat if Beane was unavailable.

During the press conference, Beane said that "if I ever got hit by a bus, I wanted someone who could step right in."

Yes, he really said that.

I love how honest and personable Beane is with the media. It's likely one of the reasons he was hired by Terry and Kim Pegula to be the Bills GM in May of 2017. He doesn't give you everything, for obvious reasons, but he gives a little more detail into how things went down with a move than most GM's.

He's also not afraid to make fun of himself or say when he was wrong, which he did when talking about the Wyatt Teller trade. Beane admitted after the 2022 NFL Draft that he wasn't patient enough with Teller, who became a Pro Bowl guard in Cleveland with the Browns.

Bills Players Who Could Be Surprise Training Camp Cuts Here are five players who could be "surprise" training camp releases in 2022.

Bills Players Who Could Be Surprise Training Camp Cuts Here are five players who could be "surprise" training camp releases in 2022.