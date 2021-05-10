Camden Man Charged With Forcible Touching
A Camden man is facing charges following an investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.
27-year old Derrick Scofield is facing two counts of forcible touching.
Investigators say Scofield allegedly subjected a young girl to sexual contact in 2014 and 2016.
An order of protection will be requested on behalf of the victim.
The victim has been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.
Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.