‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceasar Emanuel Fired After Surfaced Video Shows Him Hitting Dog

Ceaser Emanuel is in hot water following allegations of animal abuse. The Black Ink Crew star was reportedly fired from the hit VH1 show after a video showing him hitting a dog recently surfaced online.

Content warning below // animal abuse

The footage was captured on a Ring camera and circulated online.

The clip shows him striking the dog with a folding chair multiple times. The video also shows him locking the dog in a cage and pushing it down a hill.

As a result of the newly surfaced video, VH1 has cut ties with Emanuel.

In a statement, the media company shared:

"We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season."

Meanwhile, Emanuel's lawyer, Walter Mosley, confirmed it was indeed his client in the video. However, he claimed that his client was attempting to stop some aggressive dogs from attacking other animals.

"Ceaser is an avid dog lover and has many dogs and has had in his lifetime, many dogs and other pets," Mosley told People. This was an unfortunate situation as I understand it, where there were a number of other aggressive dogs attacking smaller dogs and probably was a lapse of judgment as to how to appropriately break it up, break up that interaction."

He continued: "In some ways, what was not seen in that video, was him protecting the smaller dogs, he just likely didn't do this in the best way, so he's seeking assistance and help to make sure that as a dog owner, he's properly managing it, and understands how to interact in more healthy ways with all types of dogs and all of his dogs, but this is certainly a situation that he had addressed a long time ago."

He finished his statement off by claiming the video is "a year old or older" and that it is "something that we've addressed and [had] been addressing for some time."

Black Ink Crew follows the day-to-day drama at a Black-owned and operated tattoo shop in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. It premiered in 2013 and has been on air for nine seasons.