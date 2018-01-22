Central Valley’s Next Superintendent Will Come From Within
The Central Valley School District Board of Education has announced that their new Superintendent will come from within.
The Board announced that they will focus on internal candidates for the search after the resignation of Dr. Richard Hughes on December 14th. Hughes resigned to take a different job in Western New York.
Assistant Superintendent Jeremy Rich has been appointed Acting Superintendent and the Board of Education President, Kelly Rowland, is committed to finding and appointing the right candidate as quickly as possible.