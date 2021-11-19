China Says ‘Not Aware’ of Tennis Player Peng Shuai Issue

BEIJING (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry says it isn't aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually abusing her.

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was "not a diplomatic question and I'm not aware of the situation."

The 35-year-old Peng is a former top ranked player in women's doubles who won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She also participated in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent with Beijing set to host the Winter Games starting Feb. 4.

In a since deleted social media post, Peng accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of attacking her at his home three years ago.

