Killawog Man Arrested on Charges that He Abused Child Under 17

A man who was in court already on charges from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office is now facing charges from the New York State Police.

In a written release the New York State Police says 40-year-old Alan S. Mitchell Jr. of the Broome County town of Killawog, New York, was arrested on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

State troopers based out of the Homer barracks say that the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) determined that Mitchell Jr. had allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17 during the summer of 2020 in the Cortland County town of Freetown, New York.

LeBlanc was returned to the Cortland County Jail and is scheduled to appear in the Freetown Town Court to answer the latest charges.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation of the latest case is asked to call police.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[ AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Animals Rescued from Horrific Conditions, Upstate Couple Charged Harvey Martz and Laurie Murray were arrested and charged with a number of crimes against animals for abandoning several dogs, cats and goats on a property where they used to live. The animals were found in horrific conditions in the town of Ephratah in Fulton County.

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band.