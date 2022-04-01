Car Pedestrian Crash Kills Clark Mills Woman

A woman is dead following a car-pedestrian accident that happened on State Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland.

According to the New York State Police, 64-year-old Paul Dowd of Clinton, New York was traveling south on Route 233 just after 9:00 on Thursday, March 31, 2022 when he saw a pedestrian crossing the roadway in the lane of travel.

5276 Route 233 Westmoreland, New York via Google Maps (March 2022)

Troopers say Dowd attempted to swerve to avoid hitting 76-year-old Diane French of Clark Mills but was unsuccessful.

French was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dowd was tested and determined to be negative for any drug or alcohol impairment.

The investigation into the accident is continuing. Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Single Car Crash Kills New Rochelle Man

New York State Police say a New Rochelle man was killed in a single car crash that took place in Yorktown. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Taconic State Parkway at approximately 12:20am on Sunday, March 27, 2022 for a report of a vehicle off of the roadway. The Yorktown Fire Department and Empress EMS were the first to respond. Police say 50-year-old Kurt P. Perez of New Rochelle was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer southbound on the Taconic when he left the road from the west shoulder. The car hit a tree. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was wet but police have not yet determined what caused Perez to lose control of the vehicle and veer off the roadway. The investigation is continuing. Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The investigation into both incidents is continuing. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

