Comets 2-Game Win Streak Interrupted Sunday in Syracuse

The Utica Comets took the momentum from 2 home wins into Syracuse on Sunday afternoon, but three 1st-period Crunch goals quickly shifted momentum.

Goaltender Mike DiPietro started out strong in the 1st-period by turning away five shots on goal as the Crunch came out shooting. The next shot by Syracuse came at 7:11 when Crunch defenseman Chase Priskie stepped in for a shot that went wide off the end-boards. Priskie took advantage of his own rebound and fired a shot that got past DiPietro. Two more unanswered goals would get into the Comets net as the first-period ended with a 3-0 Syracuse lead.

The Comets would match Syracuse after that, scoring once in the second period and once in the third, but it wasn't enough to make up the difference from the first-period. Syracuse would go on to win the matinee game 5-2.

Utica plays Monday night in Rochester, but will return back to the Adirondack Bank Center for home games against the Crunch on Wednesday and Friday. Tickets and COVID-19 restrictions are available here.