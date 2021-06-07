Comets, AHL Agree on Schedule Unification Plan

Jeff Monaski, WIBX

The American Hockey League has settled on a schedule unification plan that will see all teams play a 72-game regular season schedule beginning in the 2022-23 season. Teams were given the option to adopt the schedule beginning this season and the Comets have decided to adopt the new 36-game home schedule. Previously AHL teams played 76 games with 38 home games.

American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved a schedule unification plan that will see all teams play a 72-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2022-23.

Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year; details will be finalized and announced later in the offseason.

“I am very pleased that we were able to achieve a schedule of 72 games for all teams in the American Hockey League,” said Howson. “In coming together to create a plan that is fair and equitable, our owners have demonstrated a commitment to the long-term strength of the league.”

The Comets announced today that the change will directly affect season ticket holders, especially those who have already paid for the upcoming season.

- Season ticket members that have paid in full for the 2021-2022 season: Your season ticket will automatically be pro-rated (to the new 36 game price). The last credit card you had used to make a season ticket payment will be refunded for the overage. Please allow two to three weeks for processing.

- Season ticket members that have entered an interest free installment plan: Your season ticket will automatically be pro-rated (to the new 36 game price). The overage will come off of your remaining balance due and applied to a future installment(s).

The 2021-22 season gets underway on October 15th and schedules will be out later this summer.

