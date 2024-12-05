Could True Crime Podcaster’s Evidence Set Steven Avery Free?

A homemaker and amateur true crime podcaster in Texas was on WIBX's Keeler Show this week with what she believes is evidence that could set free the man made famous in the Netflix series Making a Murderer. Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were convicted in Wisconsin for the rape and murder of Teresa Halfback. He, along with his Dassey, remain in prison awaiting another opportunity for appeal in court.

Carol Cline Sherwood said she simply became hyper focused on the documentary and the case and began doing her own research which might have resulted in enough evidence to set Avery free. Sherwood believes the two men were framed by some very corrupt people.

One of the pieces of evidence that would benefit Avery according to Sherwood is her belief that there VIN number on the victim's vehicle, which was found on Avery's salvage yard, was altered.

"The left pic is the RAV4 found on Avery Salvage Yard and the ONLY photo taken that even remotely shows the chassis wall with the "3044" showing (the last four of the VIN that belonged to Teresa Halbach's 1999 RAV4). My comparison after zooming in a finding a program that illuminates lighting differences and you can see the chassis wall VIN has been altered (at least the last four digits). It took me six months to discover this. That blew the lid off for me and I've got a huge amount of additional evidence that all leads back to the RAV 4," Sherwood explained in her email.

The videos below include Sherwood's appearance on the Keeler Show, and an additional video she produced to further explain the evidence she believes could set the two men free.

Sherwood also provided some of the evidence that she feels could be the "smoking gun" to set the two men free.

Exhibit 004 DOT Record (this is the actual trial exhibit doc)

DMV Abstract Requested 2016 via FOIA

DMV Abstract Requested 03-05-23 via FOIA

