COVID-19 Has Forced Tonight’s Buffalo Sabres Game To Be Postponed

The Buffalo Sabres will not be returning back to the ice tonight. The NHL has postponed their return from Winter break until later this week.

The NHL was supposed to return to action on Monday, December 27th but because of COVID-19 outbreaks across multiple teams, the league decided to push back the return to the rinks until Tuesday.

The league posted this message on their website:

The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.

For the Buffalo Sabres, this means that their next game will be on Wednesday at home against New Jersey on Wednesday, December 29th which could be a blessing in disguise.

The team announced on Sunday that head coach Don Granato and two players entered the league's COVID-19 protocol. Along with the headman, both Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski were placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

Currently, the Sabres have six people in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza and Jeff Skinner all entered into the protocol last week before the league suspended play.

Currently, the Sabres are 10-15-5 on the season and are in 6th place in the Atlantic division.

To help ease the problem of several players missing from teams due to COVID-19, the league will allow teams to have a taxi squad, which will allow players to suit up on game day last minute if one of the rostered players gets put on the COVID-19 list.

If you do plan on heading to the Sabres game at Keybank Center, just know that there are new vaccine requirements for kids aged 5-11. They will have to show proof of vaccination to attend the game.

