Buffalo Sabres Announce “Ryan Miller Night” at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres are still 6-7 weeks away from reporting for training camp, but the team has been in the news this week.

On Wednesday, the Sabres signed forward Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract. Sheahan was with the Sabres in 2020-2021 and was also a former first-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings. The new deal means he can play for both the Sabres and Rochester Amerks.

There's also news of former Sabres goaltender, Ryan Miller.

Miller retired from the NHL in the spring of 2021. He was recently inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The Sabres announced they would be retiring his number 30 jersey next season and now, we know which night that will be.

The Sabres have announced that "Ryan Miller Night" will take place on January 19th against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center.

Miller will be inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and his jersey will be retired.

Miller was drafted in the 5th round of the 1999 NHL Draft and proceeded to win t6he Hobey Baker Award for Michigan State. He played for the Sabres from 2003-2014 and ended his career with the Anaheim Ducks.

Miller's most famous moment against the Islanders came in the first round series against them in 2007, when he made an amazing save at the end of game 5, which secured the win and the series.

Miller is without a doubt a top 10 most beloved Sabres ever and he might be top 5 -- he's that loved by Buffalo and Sabres fans.

I'm sure that evening will be sold out at KeyBank Center.

