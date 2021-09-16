Crime Stoppers: Have You Seen This Wanted Person?
The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a 31 year old male on parole issues, as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that accepts anonymous tips on crime in local neighborhoods.
Oneida Police are looking for Peter Shenandoah, according to Oneida Police Investigator Sgt. Mike Burgess. Burgess says that Shenandoah is wanted on a parole warrant, and a violation as a sex offender who failed to report an address change, which is required by law.
WANTED BY POLICE
Name: Peter Shenandoah, 31
DOB: 4/25/90
Description: 6’3, 230lbs, Native American
Police say, Shenandoah is wanted for Sex Offender Failure to Report Address Change, and also has a Parole Warrant.
Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Burgess added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
