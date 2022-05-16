Tale Behind Two Magical Dueling Dragons in Central New York

Did you know Central New York is home to not one, but two magical dueling dragons?

The mythical beasts sit atop two buildings on the corner of South Street and Park Avenue in Utica, New York.

The crazy part is they've been there for a few years. Several people have seen the dragons but just as many had no idea they existed. "Oh my God I never noticed them," said Kate Scott.

A gentleman who lives out of state put them up when he bought the building.

That gentleman is George Heath, who says he placed the legendary creatures on the roofs just for fun. "I felt Utica needed some visual humor. It's great to know my dragons get so much attention."

In addition to adding a little humor to the neighborhood, Heath also considers the dueling dragons as his guardians. "They are my protectors of all evil that I have endured in the past."

Nameless Dragons

The dragons may remain nameless but they've created a new one for Heath after a video on his creatures was posted to social media. "I was called the Dragon Daddy.

I love it and at times I will refer to myself as that."

Heath also enjoys hearing all the feedback from the community. "I love seeing the reactions of just simply putting two dragons on top of my buildings."

What Heath doesn't enjoy is cleaning up after someone else's dog. He's placed a sign in his yard, right below the dueling dragons, letting the owner know they need to pick up after their pet. "It was definitely a better option for me to take the time out and create that than to deal with people face to face with their ignorance."

The dragons may be old news to some but for others like me, you may be today's years old when you learned Utica is home to these magical creatures. It's also a reminder to keep your eyes open and look up, you never know what you might see.

