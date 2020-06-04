Leon returns to the national spotlight for the second time in two weeks.

Watch CNY's Illusionist Leon Etienne on the Masters Of Illusion TV Show on the CW Network, Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m. In case you missed it, the 8:30 p.m. episode is a rerun of Etienne's first appearance, which originally aired on May 22.

We have supported Leon as he starred on NBC's "America's Got Talent," fooled Penn & Teller on the CW's "Penn & Teller: Fool Us," and watched him blow Jimmy Fallon's mind on "Late Night" with Jimmy Fallon, so don't miss him this Friday at 8 p.m. as he makes his second appearance on the new season of The CW's "Masters of Illusion."

Leon was in Hollywood California in January, filming various routines for the new season of "Masters of Illusion." He will appear on the series several times over the next few months.

“I’m so excited for my second appearance on the new season of “Master of Illusion.” I’ll be performing some new material this week. Now, more than ever, the world needs magic. I’m so excited for families all over the country to tune in to enjoy my magic.” Leon Etienne

This is an unprecedented time for entertainers; they have lost their paycheck as venues are closed due to COVID-19. Leon has been staying busy by hosting virtual magic shows and booking private live virtual magic lessons. What a great way to celebrate a birthday or special occasion. Those interested can contact Leon at Leon@MagicRocks.com.

"Masters of Illusion" is produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain on The CW Network.