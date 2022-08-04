A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased.

Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.

Sadly, State Police believe the 23-year-old woman died in a car accident. Her body was found in inside a vehicle in a small body of water near Exit 37 on the Taconic State Parkway.

Garcia was the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Their investigation is ongoing.

