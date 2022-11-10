The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from potential witnesses in an early evening crash along Route 31 that claimed one life.

Deputies say the two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 31 at Kelly Avenue in the town of Verona at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. One person involved in the accident died at the scene from injuries, deputies said.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit, the Forensic ID Unit and road patrol deputies, officials said. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

Deputies also say more information on the circumstances of the accident will be forthcoming.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-736-8364.

