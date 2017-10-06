Fire Hydrant Inspections In Yorkville This Weekend

The Yorkville Fire Department will be doing fire hydrant inspections on Saturday from 8:00 to 5:00 and Sunday from 9:00 to 5:00.

The inspections will include the Village of Yorkville and the Yorkville Fire District.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says the inspections may caused discolored water.

Customers are advised to check their water to see if it's clear before drinking or doing laundry and not to use the hot water if the cold water is discolored.

The Yorkville Fire Department will be running hydrants in the area to clear up any discolored water.