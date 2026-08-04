Oneida County Opens Grant Program for Veterans Groups

Oneida County is now accepting applications for a new grant program aimed at helping local veterans organizations repair, preserve and modernize their facilities.

County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced the application period for the Veterans Capital Restoration Matching Grant Program on Tuesday. The initiative was first introduced during Picente’s 2026 State of the County Address.

Grants will range from $2,500 to $5,000 per organization during each funding round. The county will reimburse up to 50 percent of eligible project costs once the approved work is completed and all required documentation has been submitted.

“Our veterans organizations have long served as pillars of their communities,” Picente said. “They honor the service and sacrifice of those who wore our nation’s uniform, support veterans and military families, and provide important gathering spaces for communities across Oneida County.”

Picente said the funding will help preserve those facilities and keep them operating for future generations.

Chartered American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts can apply, along with other veterans organizations approved by Oneida County. To qualify, an organization must be located within the county, be in good standing with its parent organization and own or maintain long term control of the building where the work will take place.

A wide range of projects will be considered.

The money can be used for roof repairs, heating and air conditioning systems, plumbing and electrical upgrades, new windows and doors, parking lot repairs and structural work. Projects involving accessibility, interior renovations, kitchens, bathrooms, energy efficiency, emergency repairs and building code compliance may also qualify.

There is one important restriction. Projects that began construction before July 1, 2026, are not eligible.

Organizations will be required to provide matching contributions. Those contributions can include cash, donated materials, professional services, volunteer labor, other grants or a combination of eligible sources.

Applications will be reviewed for eligibility and completeness. Priority may be given to work that addresses health and safety concerns, preserves aging buildings, improves accessibility, attracts additional investment or serves a large veterans population. Projects that improve facilities used by the wider community may also receive added consideration.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the program’s available funding runs out.

Completed applications and supporting documents can be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Planning at the Boehlert Center at Union Station, 321 Main St., third floor, in Utica.

Applications can also be submitted through the Oneida County website.

For more information, contact Maya DeFazio at 315-798-5710 or email to mrdefazio@oneidacountyny.gov.

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