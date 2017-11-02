Five Facing Drug Charges In Madison County

A joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Chittenango Police Department has led to the arrests of several people on drug charges.

A total of five people were arrested on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and unlawful possession of marijuana.

One person was arrested following a traffic stop after police received a complaint of drug sales and activity at 343 South Webber Drive

Chittenango Police executed a search warrant at the South Webber Drive address and arrested four more suspects.

The following five individuals were arrested:

Ronnie Lewis, age 42 of Utica

Zachary Dryer , age 23 of Chittenango

Jill Tuten age 44 of Chittenango

Michelle Cockrum age 36 of Chittenango

Jordan Pallotta age 28 of New York Mills