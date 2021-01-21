Five Points Public House – Half Off Thursday 1/21

We know you love the food and restaurants in Central New York. You have missed it a lot since COVID hit. We want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. This week, you'll be able to try Five Points Public House of Utica.

About Five Points Public House

You don't even have to pack a bag to feel like you’re sipping a pint on the Emerald Isle when you step into Five Points Public House. The beautifully handcrafted mahogany pub fixtures accented with stained glass and brass, the 135 upholstered chairs, stools and booths, the ambient antique lighting and the grand fireplace will make you feel like you’re on the old sod. With an incredible whiskey-tasting room and a menu full of delicious Irish favorites like their Signature Reuben sandwich, fish and chips, Guinness Meatballs and bangers and mash, it's easy to see why they're a local favorite!

Five Points Public House invites you to come in and have a pint, hear a story, sing a song, celebrate with your old friends and make some new ones with this $25 gift certificate.

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday January 21st at 8 am, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live.