A local former Congressman is speaking out and calling for the removal of President Donald Trump from office following the events that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Democrat Michael Arcuri, who represented the area in the former 24th Congressional District, penned an open letter in response to the violence in Washington D.C. Arcuri opened his letter stating that for too long people have sat back, "doing nothing while our Democracy has been under attack." He feels that attitude is the main reason for what occurred when protests turned violent.

Arcuri also stated very strongly in his letter,

Although I am retired from political life, I cannot now sit idly by without offering my opinion and support to Vice President Pence, and to encourage him to continue with the courage he showed yesterday [Wednesday], and take the next necessary steps to remove Donald Trump as the President of the United States.

Arcuri is of course referring to the invoking of the 25th amendment, something opponents of the President have been calling for since the day of his inauguration. Reflecting on his time in office, Arcuri said, "To see people smashing windows of the building that I once was so proud to work in was disturbing, but to see these people, incited to the point where they would storm the Capitol of the United States to disrupt a session of Congress and vandalize our sacred Capitol, was absolutely painful."

Arcuri says the message that was sent to the young people in our country was not the message needed to continue the traditions and sanctity of the government we hold dearly. In addition to the removal of the 45th President, Arcuri is urging law enforcement and investigators of Wednesday's incident to send a strong message to those who engaged in these actions and prosecute them to full extent of the law. He does not call for Trump's removal out of fear, but as a message to other nations that this country will not tolerate the actions of a leader such as these again.