Frm. State Senator and Congressional Candidate Explains Trump No-Vote

New York State Senator and Congressional candidate Ray Meier of Rome, a longtime conservative Republican, has released an op-ed detailing his reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, and not Donald Trump for President this Tuesday.

Meier said we can deal with his policy disagreements we might have with Harris and Walz, but feels that Trump's shortcomings make him a threat to the nation and therefore disqualify him to be elected again as President of the United States.

"(Trump's) character and fidelity to the rule of law are indispensable bedrock policies, essential mainstays to our Republic’s survival. They are non-negotiable. Trump lacks both and is therefore unfit to be president," Meier wrote.

Meier will be a guest on WIBX's Keeler Show on Thursday morning. We'll post the video of the interview after the Keeler Show at 9 a.m..

Here's Meier's letter to the editor:

To the Editor:

I have been a Republican since I first registered to vote. This year, I will be voting for Kamala Harris. Here’s why.

Donald Trump’s contempt for the military shows who he is. He denigrated John McCain’s heroism and mocked him for being captured.He refused to visit the graves of World War I heroes because they were “losers” and “suckers.” At Arlington National Cemetery, he asked his chief of staff, Retired Marine General John Kelly: “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” At the time,they were standing next to the grave of Kelly’s son, a Marine killed in Afghanistan. Trump is baffled by people who believe life is about more than serving yourself and is therefore unfit to be Commander in Chief.

Trump violated the presidential oath to defend the Constitution and would do so again. On Jan. 6, 2021, he summoned and incited a mob with the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen. While violence raged at the Capitol, including assaults on police, he sat and did nothing. Hours later, when he finally did tell his mob to go home, he called them “very special.” Now, he says the “special” people who were convicted of crimes are “hostages” and vows to pardon them. For Trump, crime is not a problem when committed on his behalf.

Trump lost the 2020 election. He lost 60 lawsuits to overturn it. He cajoled followers into violence to prevent the constitutional peaceful transfer of power. He said termination of the Constitution was a valid option to overturn the results. He is not to be trusted to defend the same Constitution he would terminate to serve himself.

The American president has long been looked to as “Leader of the Free World.” Trump brags of his friendship with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Hungarian autocrat and fellow Putin fan Viktor Orban. Trump told Ukraine President Zelenskyy he could end the war caused by Russia’s brutal aggression because he has “a very good relationship” with Putin. Neville Chamberlain claimed Hitler was “one with whom I can do business.” Read history, Mr. Trump. “Business” with murderous tyrants ends badly even if you foolishly think they are friends.

His rambling, incoherent speeches, nonsensical claims and insults raise doubts about his grip on reality. Take his bonkers claim that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs. That was declared false by local officials and the Republican governor of Ohio, who pointed out the Haitians in Springfield had legal status. His false allegations that hurricane victims are neglected and disaster relief money has been “stolen” to spend on illegal migrants have been refuted by governors and other officials. These two attempts to exploit hatred and fear are examples of what Liz Cheney called his “depraved cruelty.” The constant insults shouldn’t be tolerated coming from a child, much less a 78-year-old man. Kamala Harris is “mentally impaired,” Nikki Haley is a “bird brain” and Liz Cheney “stupid.” Other than the truth, Trump’s biggest problem seems to be with smart, capable women.

We can survive and thrive with a president with whom we have policy disagreements, but character and fidelity to the rule of law are indispensable bedrock policies, essential mainstays to our Republic’s survival. They are non-negotiable. Trump lacks both and is therefore unfit to be president. We can debate marginal tax rates and trade policy later. Right now, it’s time to put country over party.

Raymond A. Meier

Rome

Meier is currently an attorney with the Bond Schoeneck & King law firm in Syracuse.

