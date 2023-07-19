Head-On Accident Kills Northern NY Man, Leaves Another In Critical Condition
New York State Police say they are still investigating a head-on crash that killed one driver and left his passenger in critical condition.
Troopers say the collision occurred on State Highway 37 in the town of Lisbon on Tuesday night. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by Brian Snyder went into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with an SUV operated by Michael Barkley Jr.
Barkley Jr., 51, of Ogdensburg was killed in the crash. His passenger, 79-year-old Michael Barkley Sr., had to be airlifted from the scene and was said to be in critical condition.
Snyder, 37, and passenger Cynthia Murdock, both of Massena, NY, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
No tickets have been issued but state police said their investigation was ongoing.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
