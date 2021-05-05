Herkimer College To Return To In-Person Instruction This Fall

Herkimer College is planning to return to in-person instruction for the 2021-22 academic year.

College officials say a majority of classes will be held face-to-face at the start of the Fall 2021 semester.

“While we are optimistic about the fall, we will of course continue to monitor the situation, as the health and safety of students, staff, and faculty are and will remain our priority,” said Cathleen McColgin, president of Herkimer College. “Our plans to return to in-person class delivery will be contingent on positivity rates and guidance from SUNY, the CDC, and local and state public health agencies.”

Students preferring virtual learning can do so through the College’s existing Internet Academy, which recently earned Herkimer College the No. 2 ranking for top online community colleges in New York State.

The college also plans to return to normal on-campus housing procedures and occupancies in its three apartment-style residence halls for the Fall semester.