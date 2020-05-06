Herkimer College Hosting Virtual Commencement

Herkimer College is hosting a virtual commencement ceremony that will be streamed live due to the Coronavirus.

Herkimer College announced the news online that a virtual commencement ceremony will be streamed live on Friday, May 15th, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. You can access the live stream at www.herkimer.edu/commencement and on the College’s Facebook page.

Our virtual event will allow graduates and their families, as well as faculty and staff, to share in the celebration, yet remain safe at home."

Herkimer College has provided the following "Important Information" about the virtual commencement ceremony:

1) You can submit a photo of yourself to be displayed on the screen when your name is announced during the ceremony. Here is what you need to do to have your photo included: If you ordered regalia, take a photo of yourself wearing your cap and gown (wearing your tassel on the right side of your cap), and submit it no later than May 6th.

2) If you do not receive your regalia by the May 6th deadline to submit photos, please submit a favorite photo of yourself.

3) If you did not order regalia, you may submit a favorite photo of yourself.

An in-person celebration for the Class of 2020 will take place during Herkimer College's Fall Fest & Alumni Weekend. Those details will be released soon. Best of luck to the Class of 2020.

