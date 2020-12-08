NJCAA SUNY Community Colleges Cancel Indoor Sports For 2020-21

fter careful thought and consideration, 27 of 30 SUNY Community Colleges that are members of the National Junior College Athletic Conference, have decided to cancel indoor sports that are considered high risk for COVID-19 exposure.

That includes basketball, volleyball and wrestling.

Campuses will have the option to hold on-campus workouts and training with student-athletes.

The low to moderate risk indoor sports, including bowling and swimming & diving may compete in a virtual setting and must adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

NJCAA SUNY Community Colleges, including Herkimer College and Mohawk Valley Community College, will continue planning for what they hope will be the safe resumption of intercollegiate athletics in spring 2021.

“NJCAA SUNY Community College decisions will continue to be guided by best practice and cautious adherence to health and safety protocols that will safeguard the well-being of our student-athletes, staff, campuses, and communities,” said Donald Dutcher, Men’s Director of Region III and dean of students/director of athletics at Herkimer College. “We are committed to ongoing collaborative efforts to develop cohesive safety plans to implement on our campuses in support of our student-athletes.”