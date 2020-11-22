Active cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high in Herkimer County based on new cases testing positive, according to the Herkimer County Department of Health.

The county reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 10 new positive cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases right now in Herkimer County to 160. The County's positivity rate according to the New York State dashboard was 2.9-percent on Sunday. Regions could enter Governor Cuomo's "Yellow Zone" when it reaches 3-percent, which could mean additional restrictions for schools and businesses.

According to the Department of Health, four Herkimer County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. 11 County residents have died from the virus, according to DOH records. 180 county residents are currently in mandatory quarantine.

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 11/22/2020:

Total New Positive Cases Today: 10 Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20) 597 Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients: 160 Total Hospitalized: 4 Total number recovered: 426 Covid Deaths: 11

Negative Covid-19 test results: 54568

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders): 180 Released from Mandatory Quarantine: 0

Precautionary Quarantine:​ 320 Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​ 0

Herkimer County's Active COVID-19 Cases Inching Higher