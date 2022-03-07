How High Did it Go? Record Breaking Weather Hits Central New York

Did you get out and enjoy the record-breaking weather in Central New York? Daily high temperatures were set all over the state on Sunday, March 6. Just how high did it go?

Utica smashed the record of 57 degrees set way back in 1974. It was a balmy 71, perfect to get outdoors and work around the yard or simply soak in the early spring-like weather on a walk.

It wasn't quite as warm in Utica as it was in Syracuse, where a record was also set. Temperatures reached 75, 8 degrees higher than in 1946 when the record was 67.

Warm weather wasn't just in New York. The National Weather Service says several states saw recording-breaking temperatures. From New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Pennsylvania to Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

Albany, Binghamton, Glens Falls, Massena, Central Park in New York City, Plattsburgh, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Saranac Lake, and Watertown all saw records highs in the Empire State.

Don't get used to the warmer weather. Winter isn't over just yet. Mother Nature will take us on a roller coaster ride over the next week. Temperatures will be near 50 today, and will fall into the mid-30s on Tuesday. Then it'll warm up into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday and be in the 50s on Friday before dropping again into the 40s on Saturday and 30s on Sunday.

Spring doesn't officially arrive until Sunday, March 20 and that doesn't count for Central New York where winter often lingers into April and sometimes early May when we've seen snow on Mother's Day before.

Extended Forecast

Today: Rain. High near 47.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 1 pm. Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

