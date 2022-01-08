Interim Greece Police Chief Hospitalized After Crash
An investigation is underway following a crash in the Monroe County Town of Greece, New York.
The accident took place on Kuhn Road on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at approximately 1:50pm.
New York State Police were called to the scene by the Greece Police Department.
Based on the preliminary investigation the NYSP says that the a driver headed eastbound appeared to have missed the driveway which he was turning. He backed up and made a left turn into the westbound lane and the path of Interim Police Chief Jason Helfer, who was headed west at the time.
Chief Helfer was driving his police-issued Chevrolet Tahoe at the time. Chief Helfer was taken to Rochester's Unity Hospital with what troopers described as "minor injuries." The driver of the second vehicle declined medical assistance at the scene and is not believed to have been injured.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]