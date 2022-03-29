He's literally a boss of the game. A Utica native with a lot of experience playing and overseeing poker is among the champions taking home a memento from the World Series Of Poker's stop at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

Frank Gentile III took down a WSOPC $400 No-Limit Hold’em Six Max tournament , besting 376 players and taking home a healthy $26,531. Gentile was actually once a poker dealer at Turning Stone but now calls Waverly, NY home as he's a Lead Poker Supervisor at Tioga Downs Resort Casino.

Gentile told WSOP.com

“I love this game. It’s funny because I told my father last week that I was going to play this event, and I told him I’m winning a ring.” Gentile did just that, and even dressed up wearing a tie in anticipation for the winner’s photo. “I’ve heard that if you speak something into existence it comes true. And it came true,” smiled Gentile.

In addition to winning a a WSOP Circuit Ring, he's got a big game coming up this summer. Gentile also won a seat at the invitation only WSOP Tournament of Champions event in Las Vegas.

In the event Gentile won, some fellow New Yorkers also were among those chopping up the the more than $124,000 prize pot. Chris Barton of Elmira took fourth place ($7,884), James Gauthier of Syracuse finished sixth ($4,118), and Robert Hatter of Oneida came in 20th ($1,196).

Earlier this month, another Mohawk Valley poker player cashed in with a WSOP Circuit win.

Tom Frank from Ilion earned himself a ring, a seat at the Tournament of Champions, and over $31,000.

