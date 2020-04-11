Keeler Show Notes for Friday, April 10th, 2020

Friday, April 10th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to remind us that Easter Sunday services will be impacted by Coronavirus. Officials warn it is still dangerous to go to church.

- Jay the Flight Attendant calls in this morning to talk about what he's experiencing in the airline industry through all this.

- What's good to watch this weekend? Willie Waffle let us know it's official that Tiger King will release one more episode. That's being released on Sunday.

7 AM Hour

- If you are a business, essential or not, you need to have an emergency plan. Tim Riecker from Emergency Preparedness Solutions, LLC is on with us this morning to talk about how he helps businesses prepare a contingency plan.

- It's been a rough week for Oneida County when it comes to COVID-19 numbers. Yesterday, there were 33 new positive cases and an additional death reported. We speak with County Executive Anthony Picente to review it.

- It has been amazing to have the opportunity to speak daily with Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He is the Chief Physician Executive and he has been updating us on COVID-19 as he reads all the latest in the medical journals.

8 AM Hour

- The local IBEW 43 chapter is doing some Easter good in the midst of COVID-19. They are donating a bunch of Aqua Vino dinners for healthcare workers not only working on Easter Sunday, but in the midst of a global pandemic. Al Marzullo is on to represent them.

- The COVID-19 pandemic is crippling several industries including certain medical practices. Dr. Michael Kelberman is with CNY Cardiology and he talks about how hard his practice has been hit and the strain this virus is putting on health systems.