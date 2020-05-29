Keeler Show Notes for Friday, May 29th, 2020

Friday, May 29th, 2020



- Over 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. We get a report on that ongoing issue from Rachel Sutherland (FNR).

- We check in with Gentleman's Corner Barbership in New Hartford, set to reopen today for the first time in over two months despite Gov. Cuomo's 180 and attempt to delay Phase 2 in the 11th hour.

- Due to the fact area High School and College seniors won't get the benefit of graduating with their class in mass, Townsquare Media is doing something special to salute seniors. It's our Senior Salute Weekend and Gabrielle Zumpano of TSM has more details.

- Dr. Kent Hall gives his daily COVID-19 update and listeners call in with questions.

- How is the Federal Government continuing its response to Coronavirus? We speak with Anthony Brindisi and get his take on it all. Brindisi also critical of Governor Cuomo regarding a last minute attempt to delay Phase 2.

- Anthony Picente discusses nursing home cases and the Phase 2 reopening today, despite an attempt to delay from Governor Cuomo. How will the county look going forward as we continue to recover?



