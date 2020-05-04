Keeler Show Notes for Monday, May 4th, 2020

Monday, May 4th, 2020

Happy Star Wars Day! May The Fourth Be With You!

7 AM Hour

- Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon calls in this morning to give an update on what her office is doing to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

- We once again begin another week of conversations with MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall. Have questions? You can always call in and ask at 315-736-0186.

8 AM Hour

- George Phillips is still pursuing the nomination against Claudia Tenney for the Republicans in the race for NY-22. The winner will face incumbent Congressman Anthony Brindisi. We speak with George about the state of his campaign.

- One local manufacturer is signing a manufacturing pledge. Indium Corporation is doing what they can to get people back to work. We speak with Ross Bernston of Indium on what this pledge means.

Sarah Jodlowski ends our program with her rendition of the National Anthem.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------