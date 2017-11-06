Keeler Show Notes for Monday, November 6th, 2017

Monday, November 6th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland is on this morning from Fox News Radio to give an update on the Mueller investigation and the possibility of Michael Flynn facing charges.

- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on to give the latest update on the NYC terror truck attack.

- Eben Brown is with Fox News Radio as well and he is on to give what details there are about the 26 people, 20 wounded in a small town in Texas.

7 AM Hour

- Jim Piccola is with the NYS DOT and he's on to give an update on the multiple projects going on in the area.

- Ron Klopenstein is running for the Town Council in Westmoreland and he's doing big things in the world of local politics.

8 AM Hour

- Julie Giruzzi-Mosca is on this morning to talk about her run for Oneida County Family Court Judge. The election is tomorrow.

- Ron Moshier joins us this morning to talk about the big wins for Whitesboro and Dolgeville.

- Ken Eisnor calls in to respond to the earlier interview with Ron Klopenstein. Eisnor is the Westmoreland Town Supervisor and Ron is running for Town Council.

- Denny Mowers is a Councilman in the Town of German Flatts. He calls in to weigh-in on the Creekside Mobile Home Park issue and the Town Supervisor race.