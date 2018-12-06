Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, December 6th, 2018

Thursday, December 6th, 2018

6 AM Hour

- We replay our interview from yesterday (December 5th) with Corey Lewandowski.

7 AM Hour

- Katie Giacovelli from the Utica OD is on this morning to talk about the promotion of Operation Sunshine's annual fundraising efforts.

- Joe Hobika calls in this morning to talk about some additional information on the deal between Utica City Schools and Oneida County to protect elementary schools.

- Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and Grant Garramone are in this morning to discuss the case of the Utica College Threat case.

8 AM Hour

- Marianne Buttenschon is on this morning. She is the Assemblywoman-elect for the seat being vacated by Congressman-elect Anthony Brindisi.

- Brandon Lang is the inspiration for the movie 'Two For The Money.' He's on this morning to talk about his picks for the week and he weighs in on the Colgate/North Dakota State game.

- John Naegele is our 'Better Beer Man' who is now working for Buried Acorn Brewery. He brings in the Craft Beer of the Week.

- Beth Irons is here from the Oneida County Public Market. She's promoting the annual Indoor Market which is underway and happening this weekend.