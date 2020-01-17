Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, January 16th, 2020

Thursday, January 16th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. are leading the field to be inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) gives us the full list of who's in and who got snubbed. The Keeler Crew discusses.

7 AM Hour

- The House voted to send articles of Impeachment to the Senate yesterday and soon a trial will begin. John Zogby of Zogby Strategies is on this morning to discuss with us what will happen next. He also talk about his new podcast.

- Utica Common Council President Michael Galime discusses new changes to the public comment period at council meetings.

8 AM Hour

- Boyd Matheson is the former Chief of Staff to Senator Mike Lee and he joins us this morning to give his analysis of the upcoming Impeachment trial.

- It's been a while since we've spoke with Jon Decker of Fox News Radio. He joins us this morning with a report on Pelosi's Impeachment managers and the process going forward. He's not just a reporter, he's an attorney too.

- Naegele has something delicious brewing for us this week.