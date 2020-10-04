Zogby Poll Has Trump and Biden Close After Hospital Admission

John Zogby's polling company has President Trump just a few points behind Joe Biden after her was admitted into Walter Reed Hospital.

"In a new poll of 1006 likely voters nationwide, former Vice-President Joe Biden holds on to a two-point lead over President Donald Trump, 49% to 47% with 4% not sure. The random sample online poll was taken on Friday beginning after 7 PM and has an overall margin-of-sampling error of +/-3.2 percentage points."

In a 4-way test including two prominent third-party candidates, Mr. Biden leads 47%-45%, with 2% each for Dr. Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party and Green nominee Howie Hawkins.

In other results:

By a margin of 43%-40%, voters still think that Mr. Trump will win the election

The President’s job approval has climbed to 50% while 47% disapprove

31% say the country is heading in the right direction, 60% feel it is moving in the wrong direction

Overall, the top issues in rank order are Covid-19 (38%), Jobs/Economy (34%), Health Care (33%), Crime/Public Safety (19%), Taxes/Budget (15%), Immigration (13%), and Climate Change/Environment (12%). Democrats are far more likely to select Covid-19 than Republicans (47% to 28%), while Republicans select Jobs/Economy 40% to 29% over the Democrats, as well as Crime/Public Safety (24%-12%).

For 18-29 year-olds Climate Change/Environment is the second highest issue (22%)

Among voters who have voted already, or plan to vote by mail, Biden leads 61% to 36%. On the flip side, Among those who intend to vote in person, Trump leads 58% to 39%.

The President, who was hospitalized before the poll was launched, leads among fellow Republicans (94%-6%), voters 50-64 (53%-45%) and those over 65 (50%-47%). As of now, Mr. Trump is capturing a slight majority of Catholic voters (51%-46%), Evangelicals (68%-32%), Conservatives (78%-18%), and Very Conservative voters (92%-8%). He also is ahead among Whites (56%-40%) and parents of children under 17 living at home (54%-40%).

The two candidates are tied among Independents at 44% each with 12% undecided.