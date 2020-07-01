Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, June 25th, 2020

Thursday, June 25th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Governor Cuomo in conjunction with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont have issued travel advisories for people coming from states experiencing spikes. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) joins us this morning with a report and Jay the Flight Attendant calls in to give us a little insight.

7 AM Hour

- The Senate voted on police reform legislation Wednesday. How did it go? What will the House do today? We speak with Rachel Sutherland (FNR) with a report.

- After a GOP primary, Claudia Tenney is now officially the Republican candidate for Congress and will face-off against Anthony Brindisi in the November election for NY-22. We speak with Miss Tenney this morning.

8 AM Hour

- Many area restaurants are reopening and doing so with restrictions. We always enjoy speaking with Tim Hardiman of The Tailor and the Cook about his plan for reopening and what the last few months have been like.

- Not only do we get an update on the virus from MVHS Chief Physician Executive Dr. Kent Hall, we also talk to him about the sharp decrease in Emergency Department visits. He believes that is due to the fact people are afraid to go to the hospital.



