Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Thursday, March 12th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Because of the Coronavirus concerns the NCAA has ruled that no tournament games in any sport will be played with fans in attendance. Utica College Pioneer Men's Hockey Head Coach Gary Heenan tells us how this impacts his teams.

7 AM Hour

- There are a number of projects in the works and underway in Herkimer County. One of the big ones is a cooperation with MVWA to bring water to areas of the county. We talk to Herkimer County IDA Director John Piseck and get an update on all of them.

- Kim Strong's name is back in the news and she's facing several serious charges including Grand Larceny. Oneida County DA Scott McNamara is on this morning to talk about the details leading to the charges.

8 AM Hour

- Our city has seen two murder-suicides in as many weeks and the numbers for domestic violence incidents are too high in Central New York. We have in studio this morning Kelli Owens who is the Executive Director at the NYS Office of Domestic Abuse Prevention.

- Marica Bellico is with the Canal Side Inn in Little Falls. They are our Restaurant of the Month and we learn about all the new changes to the legendary eatery.

- Senator Joe Griffo is in studio this morning to talk about all things Coronavirus and State Legislature latest.

- We need a reprieve and it's Beth and Naegele for Beer and The Public Market.