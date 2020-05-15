Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Thursday, May 14th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The FBI is warning COVID-19 researchers to be on guard as cyber attacks are on the rise. Rachel Sutherland reports that foreign officials are trying to steal studies and research.

- California Democrats say that their plan for 10-year rent relief is "not a giveaway." Tonya J. Powers (FNR) attempts to explain.

7 AM Hour

- Rick Lewis from the Rome Capitol Arts Complex calls in this morning to talk about their next Copper City Quarantine Concert. He tells us what the plan is and where proceeds go.

8 AM Hour

- Helena Byrne is a Professional Irish Storyteller and she calls in from Ireland. She joins us to discuss her upcoming performance to benefit the Irish Cultural Center. She'll be telling Irish Ghost Stories.

- Lily Werenczak is a nurse at MVHS and she is on this morning to talk about her concerns surrounding the layoff of nurses. She claims that they were understaffed before the layoffs and now it's worse.

- Dr. Kent Hall is getting comfortable with his new, later time on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We hear from him on the latest on COVID-19 and he takes questions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------