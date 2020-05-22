Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, May 21st, 2020

Thursday, May 21st, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Mitch McConnell has backed the President's decision to fire the latest IG. He believes Trump was "within his authority" to do it. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on to report on it.

- What are the risks of being outdoors on Memorial Day Weekend? Being too close to other people. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to give recommendations on how to safely enjoy the outdoors.

7 AM Hour

- Once again we speak with Dr. Kent Hall. Due to a busy 8:00 hour, we moved him back to his 7:40 slot today. He's on at 7:40 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Usually, he's on at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. He's always willing to answer any and all COVID-19 questions we have.

8 AM Hour

- We speak with Rep. Tom Emmer. He is a Republican and Chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee. He joins us this morning to talk about his issues with Congressman Brindisi voting for the $3 Trillion stimulus package passed by the House.

- The CDC has released guidelines on how they feel school openings should be handled. We wonder what will be done this fall, locally. We speak this morning to Dr. Patricia Kilburn of Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES. She explains what area districts have been thinking about.

- We haven't spoke to Mayor Rob Palmieri in a while and we ask him about how COVID-19 has impacted his city.

