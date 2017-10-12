Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, October 12th, 2017
Thursday, October 12th, 2017
6 AM Hour
- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on this morning to talk about the updated Vegas shooting timeline.
7 AM Hour
- Brandon Lang is on this morning to talk about the National Anthem controversy and he gives his Week 6 Pick for the NFL.
- Ernie Sanita is the Republican Candidate for Comptroller in the City of Utica. He's on this morning to respond to comments made by his opponent on yesterday's show.
8 AM Hour
- We continue to discuss Ernie Sanita's run for Utica Comptroller and his complaints about Mr. Morehouse.
- Samantha Colosimo-Testa is on this morning to talk about the rumors swirling around the term limit extension law and Reclaim NY.
- Naegele is in with our beer of the week and he brings in a special guest, Kim, who is representing The Utica Comet's Labatt's Blue and Blue Light beers.