Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, July 14th, 2020

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- The Washington Redskins have announced they will officially change their name and we get a report on what possible options might be from Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio.

- Democrats are blasting Education Secretary Betsy Devos for her push to get kids back in school. We talk to Tonya J. Powers (FNR) to discuss the plans for schools in the fall and what some districts around the nation are doing?

7 AM Hour

- Catching up with former Assemblyman Marc Butler - Is he enjoying retirement during a pandemic?

8 AM Hour

- The Patriot League announced yesterday that all fall sports would be canceled and that means no Colgate University football this year. We speak with Head Coach Dan Hunt about his feelings on it and what the message was for his players.

- We end the program with a new update from Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He weighs in on the possibility of school in the fall and what came down from the Governor on Monday.

